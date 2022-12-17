Corel Painter is a digital art application developed and published by Corel. This is the best software to the knowledge that replicates all classic artists’ materials. With Corel Painter, users can use charcoal and graphite and paint and work over paper and canvas. The application also provides a really broad whole range of materials and different specs for every feature. It also allows the user to change and adapt the tools for their better use. Another feature, really important for an illustrator is that you can swap between Adobe Photoshop and Corel Painter. Easily import or create your own sketches and drawings, or even 3D models.

License: Trial

Author: Corel

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Corel Painter for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Corel Painter Overview

Create your masterpiece with Corel Painter for PC. This high-end, digital art application is the best of its kind. It is highly rated by artists and art professionals around the world. The application has a similar user interface to Adobe Photoshop but is a little more user-friendly when using touch-enabled devices. Work perfectly if anyone uses a Laptop or Tablet and with lower resource consumption. You will be completely surprised at how the program renders art mediums. The watercolor effect looks like a real watercolor and the brushes look amazing. Its ease of access is better than using an application that is designed for photos compared to the other product or application.

With this application, you can create digital compositions without the need for many layers, and thus is better for rapid prototyping. You can utilize so many other art mediums that you may not have in your studio. Like Inkscape or Adobe Illustrator, you may want to try using oil paint, it can be fun and you may like it. At the end of the day, you have so many tools at your expense that you can utilize.

With Corel Painter, you can replicate all the classic artists’ materials such as charcoal and graphite, and paint and work on layered compositions. This is a nice application drawing and a must-have tool to have for a graphic designer but is not the only one, is great for some jobs. If you tend to add a lot of brushes and effects depending on your computer, this is for you. If you are a digital artist looking for a program this is the one that you need.

Features of Corel Painter for PC

Brushes

Blenders

Artists Favorites

Natural Media Library

Particles

Dab Stencils

Thick Paint

Texture Brushes

Pattern Pens

Divine Proportion and Layout Grid

Color Harmonies

Mirror Painting and Kaleidoscope

Layer Workflow

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

