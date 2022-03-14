Got an important video call? Meet and talk face-to-face with NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights, in real-time. The best just got better with NVIDIA’s new Broadcast app. Create a video from gameplay and share it with your friends instantly. NVIDIA Broadcast transforms your Windows PC into a custom home studio and ensures that every broadcast is crystal clear. Stream your gameplay, live cast to YouTube and Twitch, run voice chats, video conferencing, and even do things like broadcast audio and video from your computer or use noise removal to have a perfect podcast.

License: Free

Author: NVIDIA

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NVIDIA Broadcast for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

NVIDIA Broadcast Overview

NVIDIA Broadcast is a new app that transforms any room into a home studio. Take your live streams, voice chats, and video calls to the next level with AI-enhanced voice and video. NVIDIA Broadcast has been specially designed to solve some of the most popular problems that streamers face and make it much easier to create a great experience for your viewers. Use NVIDIA Shield Android TV or NVIDIA Shield Portable to live stream your favorite games in amazing 4K HDR with low latency and wirelessly using the world’s best video streaming solutions.

Record, edit, and upload videos in one place using simple tools and effects directly on your device and maximize reach to potential viewers using YouTube and Facebook. Plus, broadcast desktops from any Windows PC with GeForce GTX GPUs onto NVIDIA Shield devices. The app also makes voice communications clearer just select Voice from the dial pad and speak naturally.

Launch your own streaming and YouTube gaming channel, or take your video conferences to the next level with NVIDIA AI-enhanced NVIDIA Broadcast. Noise removal, Room echo removal, and Crowd noise reduction use advanced AI algorithms to turn down background noise, get rid of distracting echoes, and reduce the repetitive sounds of crowds in no time at all.

Features of NVIDIA Broadcast for PC

Nifty features to clean up your audio and video feeds

It eliminates the background noise in your audio

It can also eliminate the background noise from the audio

Noise Removal

Background Removal

Replacement and Blur is a beta functionality

It has since then graduated into the NVIDIA Broadcast

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. NVIDIA Broadcast is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.