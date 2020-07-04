KeepSolid VPN Unlimited latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is a personal virtual private network software developed and published by KeepSolid Inc. It offer users online privacy and internet traffic security for Microsoft Windows. With KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, you can access all the geographically restricted sites and access their content without any hassle. The best part is you can set it up on your mobile devices too. This is the VPN to go to if you are concerned about ease of use and safety. It helped anyone to access a lot of websites which are restricted geographically, blocked by country and blocked by ISP.

License: Trial

Author: KeepSolid Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

File Size:

KeepSolid VPN shield is super easy to install or remove from your machine. It makes your access completely anonymous by pinging to a different server, but the best part about this VPN is that it does not slow your traffic. Additionally, it’s very easy and absolutely simple to tell when you are fully connected and using the VPN, and equally easy to turn connection on and off. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is great for consolidating your traffic and allow you to ping your IP address to a different location.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is easy to use for everyone and gives you peace of mind to know your personal info is protected. Thie application can helps and keep your information private especially when your traveling or not at home. With a lot of other VPN applications that I tried to use, they were often difficult to install and even more difficult to monitor once installed. VPN Unlimited allowed you to have an ease of usage unmatched in the industry.

This is one of the best VPN i have used so far, easy to set up and use and amazing speeds. This application has aided your communication and information monitoring greatly. If you want better and more efficient connectivity Personal servers are cheap and very affordable, this is for you. It is a great solution and should be one of your top choices in regards to VPN solutions.

Features of KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

Unlimited traffic and connection speed

OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, KeepSolid Wise protocols

KeepSolid Wise protocols

Military-grade 256-bit encryption

Proprietary apps for all platforms

VPN for Torrent (P2P) servers

Access to 400+ servers in 70+ locations

Zero-log policy

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

