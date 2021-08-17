Remix OS Player for PC is an Android emulator based on popular Remix OS. It lets you use your computer with Android apps and games, and you can switch between your operating system and Remix OS if you’d like to boot directly into the Android environment. You can use it for both works (if you’re a developer) and play (Android gaming). The Remix OS Player is an emulator that brings Android to your Windows desktop. It includes all the core features of Remix OS and comes with a feature-rich settings panel that supports both mouse and keyboard or touchscreen control.

License: Free

Author: Jide Technology

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Remix OS Player for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Remix OS Player Overview

Remix OS Player comes preloaded with Android 4.4.2 Kit Kat and later (with support for Android 5.x) and allows you to run apps that were originally intended for a touchscreen on a computer. Just plug your Remix Mini in, connect a keyboard and mouse, and you’re ready to run mobile apps at full speed on your PC. Remix OS Player is the world’s first PC operating system based on Android. It provides access to the full suite of Google Play mobile apps, and it comes with key mappings for keyboard and mouse controls. As well as enabling those in emerging markets with entry-level hardware to have access to the large array of Android apps available on the Play Store.

Remix OS Player is an Android emulator for Windows 10, Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. It lets you run your favorite Android apps and games on your desktop. Access your favorite apps and games from any Windows Desktop. Play classic puzzle games or play some amazing new blockbusters. It was intended as a free alternative for users wishing to pilot Android applications without having to install a separate copy of the operating system on their computers.

Remix OS Player runs Android apps on your desktop while giving you the option to use the keyboard and mouse, traditional game controllers, or a Bluetooth controller. It’s free and open source. If you’ve ever wanted to use your computer with the hundreds of thousands of apps available on Google Play, this is your opportunity to do so.

Features of Remix OS Player for PC

Multi tasking for all android apk or apps

Taskbar

Start Menu

System Tray like Windows

Right side verticle notification bar (similar to Mac OS X)

Keyboard shortcuts like Ctrl+S, Ctrl+C etc.

Right click mouse features

Linux like File Manager

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

Remix OS Player is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.