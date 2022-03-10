MSI Afterburner for Windows is an overclocking utility that works with MSI graphics cards. It is a tool designed to enhance your computer systems gaming performance. With this program, users will be able to use advanced fan speed settings, GPU core clock speeds, shader clock speeds, and much more. Users will have complete control over their system and gaming experience in an easy-to-use interface. Experience gaming far beyond the ordinary with MSI Afterburner. Equipped with MSI’s exclusive Afterburner overclocking utility, the NVIDIA AND AMD graphics card supports GPU overvoltage function by detecting and adjusting overvoltage by GPU temperature at the same time.

MSI Afterburner Overview

MSI Afterburner is the world’s most recognized and widely used graphics card overclocking utility which gives you full control of your graphics cards. It also provides an incredibly detailed overview of your hardware and comes with some additional extras, such as customizing the LED color, benchmarking, and video recording capabilities. You can push your graphics card to the limit or simply watch the operation of the software in real-time. From casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts, Afterburner is the top choice. MSI Afterburner supports 6 languages: English, French, German, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese.

Overclock your GPU with MSI Afterburner for better performance. The best platform for Windows gamers to enjoy the latest games with amazing graphics and effects. Users may adjust their graphic card as they wish: set clock speeds, voltage, and fan speeds to get the best performance under different operating conditions. On top of being able to overclock, MSI Afterburner is loaded with features that let users monitor the card’s core clock and temperature, adjust the fan speed, and change the video BIOS.

MSI Afterburner has been a professional overclocking platform for graphics cards, it is an all-in-one utility including overclocking features, monitoring functions, and security protections. In the latest version, the developer provides a faster speed to overclock graphics cards, a more powerful monitoring function, and a user-friendly interface.

Features of MSI Afterburner for PC

Overclocking tools

One-click Overclocking

Custom Fan Profiles

Video Capture

Hardware Monitor

GPU/Shader/Memory clock adjustment

Advanced fan speed

GPU voltage control

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

