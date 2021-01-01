Streamlabs OBS for PC is a free, open-source, simple, powerful, and efficient live streaming software developed by Streamlabs. This is a popular and free of charge program for capturing images and streaming user’s desktops. The main feature of an application like Open Broadcaster Software Studio is to work on stages, which can be freely customized to the needs of the user. Streamlabs OBS gives users the possibility to make recordings in case of any problems with the software. Its effects are very striking, anyone can use it since its interface is very simple but complete to facilitate its use.

Streamlabs OBS Overview

Streamlabs OBS is an ideal program to make videos streaming and of what I’m doing in your worksite and personally, very easy to use, can be installed in any computer with Windows operating systems. It facilitated the realization of the videos for our conferences since with its effects the videos that were made were very pleasant and entertaining for all those present. It is ideal to learn how to use the program well you can get more out of it.

It is very easy to use this allows me to have better results when making a new project. Easy and nicely designed interface for user output. It also has awesome internal video and audio screen recorder prime software for video capture plus editing. Streamlabs OBS makes it easy to make screen capture videos and tutorials, great for making training videos for Youtube. It takes knowledge sharing to the next level, but if you can, you can produce videos to show people how to do anything by capturing the screen.

Streamlabs OBS Studio has allowed you to easily compile audio and video for multiple functions like creating custom training videos and challenges. I recommend this application because it seems very complete and easy to use, anyone without the need to be a professional can use it. Overall, this is the best streaming application for everyone.

Features of Streamlabs OBS for PC

Fast, reliable and feature packed streaming app

Game-aware video encoding

Smart Recording

In-game Overlay

4 screens in 1

1000+ free themes

Setup in less than 60 seconds

Easy import from OBS

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Quad Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

