Yandex Browser Offline

Yandex Browser latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a fast, reliable and free web browser? Yandex browser must be tried. Yandex Browser is a free and open source web browser based on the Chromium by Yandex. The browser has a conventional yet simple design that makes life easier as one does not gets confused with a plethora of options. Yandex Browser is the best web browser to anyone who wants a simple yet sturdy browsing experience without being boggled up with unnecessary features. Yandex uses less resource compared to Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Yandex Browser also is thoroughly built and rarely crashes.

The best feature such as: DNS spoofing protection, DNSCrypt, Protecting Wi-Fi, Optimized for quick browsing and more. The favorite tabs is one of the things like the most, since it is easy to organize all the websites that you like most easily and easily. Yandex Browser boasts of using zone-based protection framework which makes it one of the most secure browsers compared to other browser. Apart from the above mentioned, it is a cache mechanism that makes the page loading time much faster.

It’s a great browser and suits all of your needs. It has good search features, a great bookmark toolbar and very rarely crashes. It is easy to bookmark pages and come back to them, as well as create a reading list. It has also been beneficial because it allows you to easily share or drag and drop websites with your object. This has proven to be extremely convenient because before this would have to copy and paste a link to a website.

Some websites work better in other browsers like Google Chrome or Firefox, but for most things, Yandex Browser displays websites well. It is unique in its ability to integrate across a variety of devices, Windows, MacOS and Android OS. I recommend Yandex Browser for those looking for a fast and user friendly internet browser plus search engine Yandex for default.

Features of Yandex Browser Offline

Easy to use

Fast and Secure browsing

Optimized for quick browsing

Supports Extensions and Themes

Simple Installation with Intuitive User interface

Shortcuts, Bookmark and Speeddial

DNS spoofing protection

Protecting Wi-Fi

DNSCrypt

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Yandex Browser Offline is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.