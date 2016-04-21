Download Windows 8.1 Disc Image (ISO File) from official site Microsoft 32 and 64 bit latest version. Windows 8.1 is an Operating System created and published by Microsoft Inc. Windows 8.1 with Media Center is a very stable and fast product, it also has many business security and administration features. This software is intended for replacing Windows 8 version that failed on the market. This version of additional software installed quickly and seamlessly and gives the desired functionality. This Operating System more into productivity and using a true browser as an application or live tiles lower quality and function overall.

Overview

Windows 8.1 includes features that help you easily connect to company networks, its also manage your devices, also access one PC from another, encrypt your data, and many more. With 8.1 you can search, browse, and share more securely and quickly more than the previous version. It easy to deep search for files that were malicious such as spyware, clearing caches were also very easily more than its predecessors.

Windows 8.1 solved all the issues I was having with the Windows 7 upgraded computer, now it works perfectly. Windows 8.1 is quite different than Windows 7, Windows Vista, or Windows XP, which are the other systems that are running on any computer. With brand new Windows watering down each subsequent release and putting graphics and style the best function.

Microsoft had the bright idea of securing your computer with Windows Defender in this OS. To acquire Windows software with support provided by Microsoft you can also download it from the official site or this blog. Overall, this is the best Windows Operating System ever made, I would recommend this for anyone to upgrade the version of Windows.

Features of Windows 8.1 Pro for PC

Great Apps built in such as Mail, Calendar, Messaging, Photos, and SkyDrive with many more available at Windows Store

Includes Internet Explorer 11 for fast, intuitive, touch-friendly browsing

Keeps you up-to-date and more secure with Windows Defender, Windows Firewall, and Windows Update

Comes with Windows Media Player

Enables you to connect to your PC when you’re on the go with Remote Desktop Connection

Provides enhanced data protection using BitLocker technology to help keep your information secure

System Requirements

Processor: 1 GHz processor or faster with support for PAE, NX, and SSE2

RAM: 2 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 20 GB available hard disk space

Monitor: 1366 x 768 screen resolution

DirectX 9 graphics processor with WDDM driver

To use touch, you need a PC that supports multitouch

Internet access (fees may apply)

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Windows 8.1.