Notepad++ Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Notepad++ Portable is a free text editor application developed by Don Ho. Notepad++ is structured much better than the standard notepad. It’s have intelligence feature like word suggestion which is very helpful. The application has amazing features of auto save, auto correct, auto complete and syntax highlighting. The tool is also light and does not use much space of your computer. It’s user interface is also friendly and you can easily use it without any problem. Notepad++ activities are very comparable to any other fundamental text editor but it has a lot more features.

License: Free

Author: Don Ho

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Notepad++ Portable

File Size:

Notepad++ is a lightweight software. The text editor have impressive algorithm encoding and decoding technique. It have support multi programming language which make it differ from other text editor. It also helps to organize code and point out the mistakes that occur. The application also has excellent features such as replacing text in the directory and add-ons such as multi clipboard, which allows us to have a history of the copied text to paste it again.

Notepad++ is a best text editor which is mostly use in professional work. Notepad++ fulfills all expectations and enables user to perform work well. The text editor save time when we change in any text file. Using Notepad++ we can easily add change update in any text file easily and fast rather than other text editor. It is very good to open documents in Notepad++ and it is also easy to highlight syntax right there to make reading simpler.

It is a kind of application that does not require a lot of resources so that it can function on your computer. I recommend the use of Notepad++ as a text editing tool which increases your productivity by improving your accuracy and saving your time while coding. Overall, Notepad ++ is the best software for text editing.

Features of Notepad++ Portable

Syntax Highlighting and Syntax Folding

User Defined Syntax Highlighting and Folding: screenshot 1, screenshot 2, screenshot 3 and screenshot 4

PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expression) Search/Replace

GUI entirely customizable: minimalist, tab with close button, multi-line tab, vertical tab and vertical document list

Document Map

Auto-completion: Word completion, Function completion and Function parameters hint

Multi-Document (Tab interface)

Multi-View

WYSIWYG (Printing)

Zoom in and zoom out

Multi-Language environment supported

Bookmark

Macro recording and playback

Launch with different arguments

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Notepad++ Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.