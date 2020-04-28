Internet Download Manager (IDM) latest download offline installer setup exe file free for windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for software to help you make it easier to download in your web browser? you need IDM. Internet Download Manager is the best free download manager by Tonec Inc. Downloader and all of its features are absolutely free without any annoying ads. IDM supports all versions of popular browsers and applications: Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera Browser, Vivaldi, Torch, UC Browser and many more. IDM can accelerate downloads by up to 5 times due to its intelligent dynamic file. It really takes some of the frustration out with using IDM to download to where you want to go. No limitation to download all file (exe, doc, pdf, mp4, mpeg, rar, zip and etc).

License: Trial

Author: Tonec Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Internet Download Manager

File Size: 7 Mb

One of the nicest features of this app is the ability to search and organize files much like through explorer on your computer. Internet Download Manager “IDM” gives you the ability to access all the other sources (for example Youtube file) to download or apps to download. You can sources for the end user to enjoy the freedom of download whatever what you want. The interface was a little more customizable, but all in all one of the best apps you can purchase.

You download with one click, When you click download button IDM will take over the download and accelerate it. You can also drag and drop files, or use Internet Download Manager from command line. This program supports HTTP, FTP and HTTPS protocols. This application is quite useful when you need to download apps or other files on devices with restricted and limited web browser. Also has a built in web browser in case you do not have the exact link to the desired file.

It worked flawlessly and have had no issues with all browsers, all Antivirus or the downloader program whatsoever. Overall, Internet Download Manager or IDM it is a great program to download any files. This is by far the best app on any PC windows devices.

Features of Internet Download Manager

All popular browsers and applications are supported

Download with one click

Download Speed

Download Resume

Simple installation wizard

Automatic Antivirus checking

Advanced Browser Integration

Built in Scheduler

IDM supports many types of proxy servers

IDM supports main authentication protocols

Customizable Interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 1 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Internet Download Manager.