DBeaver Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. DBeaver Portable is a versatile database manager and querying utility tool for connecting to a database, form queries, run the queries and more. The application developed and published by DBeaver Community for cross platform operating system. Most of the best and the another feature that its possible to directly install DBeaver in Eclipse IDE through a plugin. It has a really powerful SQL editor and Git integration, it works with the most used databases that are Oracle, MySQL, SQLite and PostgreSQL. It also has syntax highlighting for SQL queries, which helps a lot.

License: Free

Author: DBeaver Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DBeaver

File Size:

With DBeaver Portable edition, you can easily run SQL scripts with multiple SQL statements. It supports all popular databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, Sybase, MS Access, Teradata, Firebird, Apache Hive, Phoenix, Presto, etc. The user interface of DBeaver Portable edition is very intuitive and easy to get up and running. It also supports opening multiple query script files side by side and even connected to multiple databases at the same time.

Users can configure the maximum result set size so that the database connection doesn’t hang up if the result of a query was too big to process. But, the downside of the community edition or free version of DBeaver does not support certain databases such as Apache Cassandra and MongoDB, you must try Enterprise Edition of DBeaver. You can have all the database types in just one application, which saves a lot of time.

You should give DBeaver a try. It will not cost you anything and you will not regret it. It is constantly updated, runs fast and it is easy to use. There isn’t much learning curve involved for someonce who is completely new to DBeaver.

Features of DBeaver Portable

Carefully designed and implemented User Interface

Support of Cloud datasources

Support for Enterprise security standard

Capability to work with various extensions for integration with Excel, Git and others

Great number of features

Multiplatform support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

