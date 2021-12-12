To store things like digital pictures, music, and other data on compact discs you use ISO image files. These are much like JPG or TIFF but for CDs or DVDs. WinISO is an easy tool to create them and make backups. It can also convert any disc image to the format of your choice. WinISO Standard is a powerful and easy-to-use CD/DVD image file management tool. With WinISO, you can easily open, create, edit, extract, convert and work with ISO files, and mount these files with an internal virtual drive. It has a user-friendly GUI and is the best choice for beginners.

WinISO Overview

WinISO is the leading graphics software for Windows. WinISO is handy to burn disc image files, create new CD/DVD/Blu-Ray image files, convert image files to ISO or BIN/CUE, even make ISO Files. With the growing popularity of the Internet, WinISO plays an important role in backing up your valuable data files. The robust set of tools found in WinISO, combined with its intuitive interface, quick launch menu, and great organization makes it an extremely convenient CD image editing tool.

WinISO is an all-in-one ISO tool and the full version of WinISO enables you to create and edit ISO image files, extract files and folders from ISO images, convert CD/DVD disc images between ISO, BIN/CUE, NRG, IMG, and other formats. This application is an ultra-fast and reliable CD/DVD/Blu-ray image processing and file conversion utility that allows you to easily create, extract, edit, convert ISO files, and mount these images with an internal virtual drive.

Overall, WinISO is the most powerful CD/DVD image file utility tool, with its own set of unique features. With the variety of available languages combined with automatic format detection, you can work with WinISO nearly anywhere.

Features of WinISO for PC

Make disc image files from CD/DVD/Blu-ray Drive

Convert image files between ISO / BIN and other formats. (Including NRG, CCD, and MDS image file formats)

Extract, edit, rename ISO files directly

Burn ISO image file to CD/DVD/Blu-ray Disc

Make bootable CD/DVD/Blu-ray Disc images

Mount ISO image files

Bridge and Tunbridge file systems

Merge duplicate files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

