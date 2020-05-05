Live Home 3D latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for home design software that is easy to use on your computer? Live Home 3D is a great choice. Live Home 3D is a simple and ease of use home design application developed and published by BeLight Software for Windows. The software that allows you to model practically what you want because it has very versatile and easy to use tools. The application makes it very easy and simple to design round hand railings, curved building features, or organic shapes also import and export object 3D and 2D. So, if you want your 2D and 3D modeling to be the best and be able to do it in record time you know that you have a great ally.

License: Free

Author: BeLight Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Live Home 3D

File Size:

Live Home 3D, unlike many other software offers many freedoms when modeling your drawings, with many simple but powerful tools allows you to achieve the best results for your project and client. Their tools are very varied and extremely simple to use. This app is highly compatible with multiple similar software and that further increases its appeal. Live Home 3D compared with similar software is much more free and allows you to do your modeling more coarsely.

You can choose more than 2,100 materials and 2,000 objects (сhoose from a rich library of couches, chairs, kitchen sets, appliances, doors, and more). You can also import models seamlessly from Trimble 3D Warehouse (previously Google 3D Warehouse). The application also native support for live interior 3D projects. Each view of the project in any mode can be exported to various formats including: JPEG, JPG, TIFF, PNG, BMP, or 360° Panorama.

It’s very very simple, so it’s easy to use especially for first time 3D modelers for newbie or beginner. But if you expert, you need to switch over to Rhino or Revit for more complex modeling and information. If you need a program to build quick massing models or small interior shots for renderings then it’s perfect.

Features of Live Home 3D

Create detailed 2D floor plans

Beautiful real-time 3D rendering

Project Gallery with house projects and sample rooms

Draw complete rooms using Room tool

Use Arc and Straight Wall tools for drawing walls

Export 3D views to JPEG, TIFF, PNG, and BMP (in-app)

Create 360° Panorama JPEG images (in-app)

Render a realistic video walkthrough (in-app)

Create Stereo 3D Video and 360° Video (in-app)

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Live Home 3D is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.