Your music is well-organized on your PC and you enjoy listening to it on iTunes. Then you come across some cool live concert footage from a buddy’s new DVD camcorder and decide that you want to take the files with you on a portable player. Since these new Super HD video files regularly top out at about 20GB in size, a standard DVD disc won’t contain even one full movie. You’ll have to break up your music and movies into separate files and burn each file onto a different disk if you want everything to fit. What if there was a way to carry nearly an entire classic DVD collection around with only one disc yet still have the same sound and video quality? Monkey’s Audio software is a pretty handy audio tool.

Monkey’s Audio Overview

Looking for a high-quality tool for compressing audio files? Monkey’s Audio compresses audio files with an unrivaled compression ratio. The actual sound is not modified in any way, and the tool uses a lossless compression algorithm. For every file you compress with Monkey’s Audio, you can get back 100% of the original. It converts audio files to an “audible fingerprint”. These fingerprints are much smaller than the original file, and yet, they are still of high quality. You can play them on any player or burn them onto CD/DVD.

Monkey’s Audio is an excellent piece of software that enables you to compress your favorite music at a fast speed. This is a lossless codec, which makes it one of the best alternatives to the traditional methods that damage your original files. You can choose from three compression levels in order to save even more space without losing quality.

Overall, Monkey’s Audio for PC Windows is a useful utility that helps you compress audio files on your computer. The software works with WAV, MP3, OGG, APE, and other files in high quality. It features a simple interface with intuitive controls and is perfect for any user level.

Features of Monkey’s Audio for PC

Efficient (fast and great compression)

Monkey’s Audio is completely free

The interface is both powerful and easy to use

Perfect sound

Error detection

Tagging support

External coder support

Freely available source code, simple SDK, and non-restrictive licensing

Media Center™, Foobar™, WMP™, Winamp™, and more support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

