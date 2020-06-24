1by1 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you bored with music players like Winamp or AIMP, or want to try a new audio player software? try 1by1. 1by1 is a free, lightweight, small, fast and very handy audio player developed and published by Martin Pesch for Microsoft Windows platform. Like many other audio player application, the interface and note programming elements are intuitive for even beginner users. The layout of the buttons and menus is neat and orderly, so you can usually get to what you need quickly and perform those actions with minimal clicks. 1by1 is easy to use and accepts a variety of formats, including video.

1by1 audio player allows users to work on a variety of audio formats as it’s very flexible with all kinds of audio you may want to play like general music, rock music, pop music, punk music and more genre. It also supports MP3 decoding by ACM or mpglib and BASS library support such as: OGG, WAV, FLAC, AAC, MP4, CD and more. Of this excellent software the compatibility of formats that it has, but theapplication not allows you to record and edit music, voice and other audio recordings. It is very easy to download and I also like the interface that it has that is very friendly.

With 1by1 audio player you can hear sound files looped in sections and then continually make adjustments live. There are lots of good skin or simple plugin quality loop templates that can set a very solid software. 1by1 is audio sound and music software applications that can handle note placements with more flexibility. It can help to lay things out in a well structured way for you.

The ease of use, user interface, and free lifetime updates. It is a very complete and easy to use program, for those of us who are not experts it is a very good solution. I recommend using 1by1 audio player for music production purposes and not so much for playing audio music.

Features of 1by1

Directory Player: directly plays your folder contents

Full Resume play: remembers last track and position

Gapless play · Transition overlapping · Audio enhancer

Folder tree file navigation · Directory finder (play a whole drive)

MP3 decoding by ACM or mpglib

BASS library support (OGG, WAV, FLAC, AAC, MP4, CD…)

File utils: copy, move, rename while play, delete, date change

Big title display · Rename tool · Folder compare tool

Cue sheet support · Playlist support · Favorites

Winamp 2.x input plugin support · WAV export

Track logging · HTTP web and streaming server

Highly configurable · Theme presets · Global hotkeys

Very small size · Low resource usage · Portable

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

