SUPER simplifies 3D video conversion into a comfortable process that anyone can accomplish. Simply drag and drop your files to the program, select the desired format, specify conversion settings according to your standards, and sit back to watch your movie or view photos on any device created for 3D playback – PC, DVD standalone players, handheld game devices, smartphones. No other product on the market can match this collection of functionality. SUPER Video Converter for Windows is enhanced from the old version. SUPER combines all major brand video codecs into one easy-to-use program.

License: Free

Author: eRightSoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SUPER Video Converter for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

SUPER Video Converter Overview

SUPER Video Converter for Windows makes it easy to play audio and video on your PC, burn discs containing audio, video, images, or data files. The application includes an intuitive user interface that allows you to convert any video into the format you need. The innovative output conversion rendering offers you the ability to play your video files on any device – PC, Smartphone, Portable Game Devices, DVD Standalone Players, etc. With the easiest encoding method ever developed for power users, SUPER Video Converter is ideal for both beginners and experienced users. SUPER simplifies the process of converting video files.

With support for over 50 input formats, this program can handle nearly any common video file you throw at it. The formats include AVI, WMV, MOV, MKV, 3GP, 3G2, MPG, MPEG-1/2/4, DVD ISOBMFF/MP4, Fly MP4 video, and many others. This setup runs on both Windows XP and Vista. If you are looking for the best 3D Video Converters to watch your favorite movies in High Definition, turn to SUPER. It can even convert DVD / Blu-ray / MKV / MTS/M2TS to 3D MKV movie format on PC.

Overall, SUPER Video Converter simplifies the video conversion and enables you to enjoy any movie you want anywhere and anytime on whatever device you want. SUPER can be used as a 3D Video Converter, Universal Player, and Recorder making it an ideal choice for you.

Features of SUPER Video Converter for PC

A simple and one-click easy access fully featured

Multi-threaded encoding with auto CPU multi-core selection

Multiple batch file processing by simple file drag and drop

HEVC/H.265 Video Codec full support to decode

VP9 Video Codec full support to decode/play any file or encode

Play all of the above file formats with SUPER

Play or Save on your Disk the Internet Media Streams

Play Images (BMP, dib, fax, jpg, png, rle, tif, WMF)

SUPER © provides a variety of video codec selections with every file format conversion (encoding).

SUPER © provides a variety of audio codec selections

Easy configuration of the output video parameters

Easy configuration of the output audio parameters

Various additional Options enhance the rendering results.

Direct Stream Copy mode to render exact quality

Unique Advanced H.264 profile & level selection

Unique Advanced MPEG-4 profile & level selection

Unique Advanced Apple ProRes profile selection

Unique Advanced DV profile selection

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. SUPER Video Converter is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.