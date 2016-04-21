.NET Framework 4.8 offline installer for PC is a software framework that allows developers to create applications and programs for Windows products. The application developed by Microsoft Windows as an open-source product. This framework (developer edition) allows users to create apps that will run on all kinds of platforms: Windows Phone, Tablets, and Windows. It is a free programming infrastructure that some of the developers resort to when creating Windows-oriented applications. Dot NET Framework works perfectly mostly as a runtime executable to run other applications.

.NET Framework 4.8 Overview

It has already a large package which contains all the necessary codes with the libraries. Microsoft .Net Framework 4.8 adds many new great features such as Cryptography, ADO, Net, Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF), and Windows Workflow Foundation. It also offers nice improvements for C# developers. Microsoft .NET in general was created with the idea of creating applications specifically for Windows. This is not ideal if you plan on creating your application for another operating system.

Microsoft Dot NET 4.8 is improved and far better compared to the old .NET versions. For programmers and personal use, this software allows users to use these codes to put together applications and services. Instead of writing these codes from scratch, this software will be called if needed. All in all, this is a necessary platform that every device must have in it.

If you are writing an application specifically for Windows, you should consider .NET Framework developer edition. However, if you want to be a bit more flexible and deploy to another operating system, I would look elsewhere. Microsoft .Net 4.8 was the solution when we needed an application requiring asynchronous file operations in a multi-threaded environment.

Features of .NET Framework 4.8 for PC

It’s a free programming infrastructure

It’s very helpful for developing applications for Microsoft Windows

It allows the developers to use already saved codes

There are three different components in it

It is a must-have software for every Microsoft computer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

