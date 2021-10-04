Atlas lives up to its name as a stand-alone VPN that packs power into its lightweight frame. Its list of features is short but in return, it provides users with a limitless ad-free streaming experience. Once installed, the app quickly turns your computer into a virtual presence that directs all of your internet traffic through a remote network in the United States. A zero-log VPN for Windows, Android, Mac OS, and iOS that offers an ad-free, SSL-encrypted browsing experience along with unlimited streaming capabilities. Designed by a small team of privacy experts and software engineers based in the United States, Atlas VPN is easy to set up and simple to use.
Atlas VPN Overview
Atlas is the most secure and reliable VPN with several options to connect: Unblock your favorite content with the simple click of a button, Reliable security without unnecessary bandwidth usage, Dynamic IP Addresses to ensure strong protection, and Private connections that keep Atlas secure at all times. You deserve a safe, secure, and private Internet experience. That’s why Atlas was built. It also gives you a local IP address, boosts your internet speed, and protects you from snoopy entities. Most importantly, Atlas VPN for PC grants users security like no other VPNs worth their salt can ever.
Atlas VPN is a free VPN that is made with one goal in mind: to help you browse the internet freely and without censorship. Now with an ad-free experience for the first 3 months. By tapping into their network, you can pull off feats such as streaming shows and movies amid harsh restrictions, shaking off monitoring agents, and circumventing geo-restrictions.
Lauded as a cost-effective, newbie-friendly VPN that incorporates features that have never been seen on the market before, Atlas VPN offers internet users the ultimate online security experience. Whether you’re looking to connect to your office desktop or stream your favorite programs, Atlas offers unlimited bandwidth and unlimited data transfer.
Features of Atlas VPN for PC
- SafeSwap
- Block malware and ads
- Shielded connection
- Advanced Leak Protection (IPv6)
- Tracker blocker
- Data breach monitor
- Private DNS
- Solid no-logs policy
- Network kill switch
- Superior web traffic encryption
- Change your location
- Seamless streaming
- Servers across the globe
- Safe and sound P2P
- Unblock websites and apps
- Supersonic web surfing
- Best location detector
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent
