Atlas lives up to its name as a stand-alone VPN that packs power into its lightweight frame. Its list of features is short but in return, it provides users with a limitless ad-free streaming experience. Once installed, the app quickly turns your computer into a virtual presence that directs all of your internet traffic through a remote network in the United States. A zero-log VPN for Windows, Android, Mac OS, and iOS that offers an ad-free, SSL-encrypted browsing experience along with unlimited streaming capabilities. Designed by a small team of privacy experts and software engineers based in the United States, Atlas VPN is easy to set up and simple to use.

License: Trial

Author: Atlas VPN

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Atlas VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Atlas VPN Overview

Atlas is the most secure and reliable VPN with several options to connect: Unblock your favorite content with the simple click of a button, Reliable security without unnecessary bandwidth usage, Dynamic IP Addresses to ensure strong protection, and Private connections that keep Atlas secure at all times. You deserve a safe, secure, and private Internet experience. That’s why Atlas was built. It also gives you a local IP address, boosts your internet speed, and protects you from snoopy entities. Most importantly, Atlas VPN for PC grants users security like no other VPNs worth their salt can ever.

Atlas VPN is a free VPN that is made with one goal in mind: to help you browse the internet freely and without censorship. Now with an ad-free experience for the first 3 months. By tapping into their network, you can pull off feats such as streaming shows and movies amid harsh restrictions, shaking off monitoring agents, and circumventing geo-restrictions.

Lauded as a cost-effective, newbie-friendly VPN that incorporates features that have never been seen on the market before, Atlas VPN offers internet users the ultimate online security experience. Whether you’re looking to connect to your office desktop or stream your favorite programs, Atlas offers unlimited bandwidth and unlimited data transfer.

Features of Atlas VPN for PC

SafeSwap

Block malware and ads

Shielded connection

Advanced Leak Protection (IPv6)

Tracker blocker

Data breach monitor

Private DNS

Solid no-logs policy

Network kill switch

Superior web traffic encryption

Change your location

Seamless streaming

Servers across the globe

Safe and sound P2P

Unblock websites and apps

Supersonic web surfing

Best location detector

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Atlas VPN.