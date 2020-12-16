Microsoft Photos exe is a Microsoft modern image organizer, graphics editor, and video editor for Windows. The application basically allows user to organize photos, edit videos and manage file and easily find things. You can quickly make selects using star ranking, color labels, or flags, or a combination of all of them using this application. It allows you to easily share photos with friends, family, client so that you can use the photos for work purposes. It is has pretty user interface, user friendly and simple to understand, that Microsoft Photos or Windows Photos for PC split up the media types into easy to understand categories and putting emphasis on personal uses.

License: Freemium

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Photos for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Microsoft Photos is highly organized and it remembers the place and date, it also has search photos, videos and file features which is amazing. These features solves your day to day purpose of saving backup on another PC and laptop. Microsoft Photos is easy to use and you can reach from every device easily which is really good. With this application on your computer, you can storage your photos, videos, files, important tools, and everything. This application is really important if you need to seperate your work realted and free time photos.

With Microsoft Photos, users can view and edit your photos and videos, make movies, and create albums. You can also try remix your video, personal video, funny video, family video, coleague video and etc. The application instantly create a video from photos and videos you select, use the video editor for fine tuned adjustments, change filters, text, camera motion, music, and more. You can also add 3D effects to videos, like a swarm of bees, lightning, or a fireball.

The editing tools is an simple, clean interface that makes it easy and quick to make edits. Microsoft Photos can also copy your edits between photos, organize and videos which make editing batches of photos super easy. The application lets you do that quickly and you can also use comparison tools to pull up multiple images at once to compare. Overall it is useful tool for everyone.

Features of Microsoft Photos for PC

Crop and rotate photos, adjust lighting and color, add filters and other effects

Trim video clips, and upload them to YouTube

Create new videos from photos and video clips

Search your collection

Draw on a photo or video, and share an animated playback of your drawing

Edit your video project to change music, camera motion, text, filters, and more

Add 3D effects to videos

Enjoy albums and videos created

Remix videos to instantly change the look

Remix an album to view it as a video

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

