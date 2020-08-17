SpywareBlaster latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. SpywareBlaster is anti-spyware, adware, browser hijackers, dialers and other potentially unwanted software developed by BrightFort LLC for Windows OS. This tool will effective detection of threats and ease of remove and clean from your PC desktop. SpywareBlaster had a fix out the same with another tools or premium software. No doubt this was something that wouldn’t fall through the cracks again any time soon. Just open the program, click on Scan and waited for it to start. The software will show you how much infected objects you have available on your PC and suggest that you remove them.

License: Free

Author: BrightFort LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SpywareBlaster

File Size:

SpywareBlaster provides protection for your favorite web browsers: Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge (Chromium), Brave, Vivaldi, Netscape, Seamonkey, Pale Moon, K-Meleon, AOL web browser, Avant Browser, Slim Browser, Maxthon (formerly MyIE2), Crazy Browser, GreenBrowser and many more. SpywareBlaster does not have to remain running in the background, with Antivirus and Windows Firewall or another security program, it works alongside the programs you have to help secure your system.

The application is focuses on prevention and protection then removal deals with threats after they’ve already. There are plenty of freely available spyware removal tools but SpywareBlaster is different. It just works alongside your existing security software, enhancing your protection without any hassle. SpywareBlaster is a lightweight application as such, there is no running process and no CPU and memory usage either.

SpywareBlaster will help you remove bad software programs and other which can cause trouble with your computer. I suggest you try using it together with your existing antivirus system. If you aren’t sure about other Antivirus vendors, give this one a shot, you may be pleased.

Features of SpywareBlaster

Prevent the installation of ActiveX-based spyware

Block spying, tracking via cookies

Restrict the actions of potentially unwanted program

Protect for possibly dangerous factors

Protect your computer from viruses

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

