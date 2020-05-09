VLC Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. VLC Portable is a multimedia player (audio and video player) developed by VideoLan. The portable version is an application that is packaged for use direct from portable storage devices, such as USB drives or CD/DVD disc. With VLC you can use it for almost any type of media playing purpose. It’s especially useful for reviewing audio and video files that is in the process of being edited. The loading times of this application are usually pretty fast, but it depends on the particular file. One of the best benefits of using the VLC Media Player is being able to worry little about adding codec extensions.

License: Free

Author: VideoLan

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VLC Portable

File Size:

VLC Media Player has a very nice interface and its image and sound quality is excellent. The application it also has several functionalities which helps the user a lot when reproducing his videos or even editing them. VLC Portable has many settings options to optimize playback and introduce advanced settings. The settings options such as viewing live streams, creating playlists and adding subtitles to video. The VLC Media Player Portable can work with many common media file types and many less popular ones.

It is a very lightweight tool that has extraordinary compatibility, it is amazing how a simple tool can reproduce practically all types of video files. With VLC Media Player Portable you can plays everything files, discs, webcams, devices and streams audio and video. You can plays most codecs with no codec packs needed includes: MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, MKV, WebM, WMV, MP3 and many more file type.

You can save yourself a load of hassle by using the VLC player for your media playback needs, compared to the other media player files. The best benefit of this product is most of the files you have loading with VLC player have worked by default. Overall, VLC Media Player is the best video playback software we’ve ever come across.

Features of VLC Media Player

VLC for Fire plays most local video and audio files

All formats are supported, including MKV, MP4, AVI, MOV, Ogg

VLC for Fire has a media library for audio and video files

VLC has support for multi-track audio and subtitles

It also includes a widget for audio control

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core with 1 GHz Core

RAM: 256 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 100 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. VLC Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.