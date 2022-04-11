WhatsApp is a simple way to stay in touch with family and friends. WhatsApp Messenger works reliably across phones, tablets, and desktops. WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection (4G/3G/2G/EDGE or Wi-Fi, as available) to message and call friends and family. Switch from iPhone to Android? No problem, just transfer your chat history and phone numbers to Google Duo for free voice calls and texts over WiFi. It enhances the app with themes and customization options so you don’t need any third-party apps. You can customize your status and privacy settings, change themes, and much more.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

File Name: WhatsApp Plus for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

WhatsApp Plus Overview

WhatsApp Plus lets users have more options on WhatsApp. It has been developed under the idea of “if you love the app, allow you to stay longer”. Though WhatsApp provides you with lots of options and features, in which users can be entertained more. WhatsApp Plus will provide you with more features than what is offered by the developer of WhatsApp. In this app, users will be able to customize the app according to their needs. It comes with a host of features such as themes, customization options, and more. The latest version has amazing chat themes, Emoji support, and themes.

WhatsApp Plus for PC Windows lets you access your WhatsApp chats from your laptop. This app is all in one and offers you to use advanced features. There is no root needed for this software as well. You will be able to apply new features in WhatsApp with the help of this tool which comes with many customization options. So, it is much more efficient and hassle-free for you. In addition, the software has lots of customization options, too.

WhatsApp Plus brings exciting new features to your favorite messenger. WhatsApp Plus for PC Windows is a tool that helps you remain connected and communicate easily. WhatsApp Plus comes along with different themes and customization options. Just download and install the app on your PC or Mac to get started.

Features of WhatsApp Plus for PC

Hiding Options

Anti Delete Message

Font Styles

Unleash Limit

Direct Message

Call Settings

Security

Freeze Last Seen

Dark Mode

Emoji Variant

Themes Support

Hide your online status

You can hide your writing status

Hide blue ticks and double ticks

Hide your recording status

Hide your view status

Enable/disable anti-revoke

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download WhatsApp Plus app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for WhatsApp Plus.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download WhatsApp Plus APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded WhatsApp Plus.

