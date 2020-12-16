Microsoft Photos offline installer is photo editor and video editor for Microsoft Windows. The interface could look a little better, maybe a little more pizzazz. Microsoft Photos developed and published by Microsoft Inc, puts everything in one place and makes it easy to find what you are looking for, organize and edit. Without any problems, you are able to slide and move your photo and image files into any order that you like. You can then batch rename the files to update your files to the specified order that you created. This would really help to speed up the process of reviewing large collection of items without having to select each one and bringing up the information.

License: Freemium

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Photos Offline for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Microsoft Photos as graphics organizer is key to making sure user have all assets, your pieces and parts in one place. The application saves a lot the time of hunting down and locating the files and also edit photos and videos. You can do a lot using this software from doing basic color corrections and crops to spot adjustments and applying synchronized setting to the series of photos. Edit video also very easy to do to change music, camera motion, text, filters, and more. You can also remix videos to instantly change the look and feel recombining images, music, and styles.

The ease of this application it can select, edit, and export your images and videos. On Export you can also watermark, convert, and resize images. You can also create, import, and export custom presets, imagine that you have tons of photos quite similar: you can create a preset that you can use for each of them, in a click. You can browse your collection, make images smaller for quicker scrolling, or larger for more detail.

You should have this application be you a beginner or a pro. It is a great tool that will make your photos edit and videos workflow efficient and fun. If you need to have your image files organized and exactly the way that you want, then try this application right now.

Features of Microsoft Photos Offline for PC

Crop and rotate photos, adjust lighting and color, add filters and other effects

Trim video clips, and upload them to YouTube

Create new videos from photos and video clips

Search your collection

Draw on a photo or video, and share an animated playback of your drawing

Edit your video project to change music, camera motion, text, filters, and more

Add 3D effects to videos

Enjoy albums and videos created

Remix videos to instantly change the look

Remix an album to view it as a video

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

