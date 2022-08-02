Let’s imagine that for some reason your internet provider doesn’t want you to access all the internet sites like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Google.com, and others so they change/alter the DNS of your PC and force it to use only a proxy server to connect to the internet. You are not happy with such “special treatment” and decide to get rid of it. This is where DNS Jumper steps in! The application of filtering or blocking certain sites or domains on the internet is often done by a firewall or router between your modem and the device you are using to access the web. It can also be done by installing special software on your PC or browser.

License: Free

Author: Sordum.org

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DNS Jumper for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

DNS Jumper Overview

The goal is to bypass these restrictions without having our internet activity inspected or blocked by firewalls, routers, or other software, DNS Jumper replaces any blocked domains with a proxy server/address you specify. DNS Jumper is a freeware tool that replaces the system-provided DNS server addresses and is intended to speed up your browsing experience. When you read newspaper reviews about a lot of products and services, you only do so in order to get the gist about what you might be buying – you don’t really want to get lost in advertisements trying to find interesting parts.

The application will increase the browsing speed by replacing your DNS provider or improve your security by replacing an insecure one. By choosing a different DNS server, such as Google Public DNS, Cloudflare DNS, or OpenDNS, you can feel free from tracking your Internet usage. In some cases, you can increase the browsing speed or improve your security by replacing the DNS provided by your provider.

Speed up your browsing or improve your security by replacing the DNS provided by your provider, with the safer and faster DNS Jumper. With DNS Jumper, you can replace it with the fastest and safest DNS on the internet or even with an IP address of your own choice.

Features of DNS Jumper for PC

Quickly and easily change your IPv4 and IPv6 DNS settings

See your selected network card’s current DNS IP address

Easily backup and restore your current DNS settings

Check your DNS server response time

Automated checking of all listed DNS response times, finding the fastest available

Add your own custom DNS server

CMD (command line) support

Clear/Flush the DNS cache

Add your own language

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

