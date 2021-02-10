PhotoScape X for PC is an all-in-one photo editing software, provides 1,000+ Filters and Effects, Frames, Objects, Brushes, and etc. It offers a wide range of photo editing features for enhancing the quality of photos and fixing them. The application has the ability to work with transparent photos and editing them could be easier and have more options. It’s not for professional users, but mainly for casual users. The interface also is very intuitive and easy to use. It’s really reliable like other professional photo editing software. This is the best to use if are new to the field of photo editing.

License: Free

Author: MOOII Tech

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PhotoScape X for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

PhotoScape X Overview

PhotoScape X is a basic program that has everything ideal for editing all kinds of images. It is easy to use with options and a variety of filters to touch up, you can also save them in different image formats. It supports a wide variety of image formats, you can apply different retouching filters to photos with good quality in an easy way. It is amazing how such a complete tool can be so light, besides having a very nice interface which makes the use very easy.

It is compatible with several platforms such as Windows and macOS, which makes it much easier to implement in your system. With PhotoScape you can merge multiple photos on the collage frame to create one final photo. You can easily resize an image, also you can work on image brightness, color, sharpen, blooming of the image. You can also combine attach multiple photos vertically or horizontally. You can paste from the clipboard to open a new file instead of having to save the file first and then open it.

It is a tool that can match the level of Photoshop, but much lighter and much cheaper. If you are looking for an easy and free photo editing software, PhotoScape X is a good solution since it delivers simple and intuitive interfaces. Having a basic knowledge of computers can easily use PhotoScape X.

Features of PhotoScape X for PC

GIF Creator: Create Animated GIF

Print: Print photos

Screen Capture: Capture your screenshot and save it

Color Picker: Zoom in on images, search and pick a color

Split: Slice a photo into several pieces

Batch Format Change: Convert multiple images to another format at once

Batch Resize: Resize multiple images at the same time

Batch Rename: Change photo file names in batch mode

Photo Merge: Focus Stacking, Merge to HDR

Macro: Record multiple actions and then play them back all at once

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

