Chanty Desktop

Chanty latest version download free offline instller setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Chanty is a simple instant messaging tool for team chat that help productivity developed by Chanty Inc. Chanty allows users to keep in touch with all team members, it is an excellent tool that has a good user interface program and also easy of uses. The application allows you to have an unlimited message history, task management, file sharing and powerful notifications organize. The communications through Chanty are more productive since users can link different types of information and media.
License: Free
Author: Chanty Inc
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Chanty
File Size:
It’s simple and fast AI-powered team chat application like Slack to boost communication and productivity in teams of all business segments. It has many features like Activity, News Feed, Calendar Management, Chat, Messaging, Discussion Threads, File Sharing, Video Conferencing many more. Chanty is great for team communication, the application is simple, convenient and functional tool that help your team to stay productive every day. And above all, users stay connected at work.
With Chanty you can communicate in one to one, team wide public or invite-only private conversations. You can also share instant messages, files or any other content you like. The application can also search for any message, file or team member. Anyone members have the ability to create different groups and chat about things according to a given project. The application can compartmentalize all of various discussions and messaging.
Chanty is a simple and clean interface app which is designed to boost collaboration. This is an excellent application with very useful functions, it covers all expectations. I recommend using Chanty as your instant messaging platform.
Features of Chanty
- Stay organized with Teambook at your fingertips
- Make yourself at home with Chanty extras
- Share multiple content in a single app
- Highlight members with @mentions
- Code snippets with dev-friendly formatting
- Save innovative ideas with pins
- Create and manage tasks to stay productive
- Calls and voice messages
- Team space management
- Workflows with threads
- Artificial Intelligence
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent
