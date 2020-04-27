Free Download Manager download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you like downloading files on the internet, then you need Free Download Manager. FDM is a free download manager and open source software by freedownloadmanager.org. It’s promises download speed up to 5 times faster than normal speed. This is a very useful application which will allow you to download and save any files. FDM has been equipped with a user friendly interface and the interface is consists of a standard Windows. FDM has a very easy interface to use, well designed for everyone including new users. This program has many advantages that will be seen. It’s supported many languages includes: English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Romanian, Polish, Dutch, Swedish, Italian, Danish, Chinese and more.

License: Free

Author: freedownloadmanager.org

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Free Download Manager

File Size: 48 Mb

FDM takes a great approach to managing downloads in the internet ecosystem. It has a rich feature set that is second to none and excels in it’s integration points with other file locker services. This application can easily to download all files and navigate all browsers like Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera etc and save files to internal device storage and SD card and create new folders. It is a very good download manager more than Internet Download Manager without intrusive advertizing and unnecessary functions that have nothing to do with file downloader.

Great for downloading any file type like .EXE, ZIP, RAR, MP3, MP4, MPG, MPEG many more and offering support for HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, MMS and BitTorrent support. It is a great programs that is a necessity for the all browsers supports. This is a good program for what it needs to do. Easy download and excellent operations on a working program. This is really because the product has some many levels to its features.

The Downloader was exactly what it was supposed to be. Makes downloading very easy and completely. Once the downloading process has been initiated you can view download speed and files location. Overall, FDM is the best free download manager for everyone. I would recommend this to anyone Windows users needing this type of application.

Features of Free Download Manager

User-friendly interface with modern design

Video downloading from popular websites

HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, BitTorrent support

Proxy support

Fast, safe and efficient downloading

BitTorrent support

Download acceleration

Enhanced audio/video files support

Resuming broken downloads

Smart file management and powerful scheduler

Adjusting traffic usage

Multi language support

Absolutely free and 100% safe

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Free Download Manager is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.