PhotoScape for PC is a free photo editing that enables you to fix and enhance photos, it includes so many filters, tools, and special effects. It’s a simple and easy application for photo manipulation like GIMP, Adobe Photoshop, and many more. This app makes it simple to play with your photos and get the exact look you desire. This is the way all apps should be. It is what it is and it does what it does. No such confusion with PhotoScape editor, Again it says what it is and it does what it does. If you have ever edited a digital photo, you will know what to do as soon as you open this app.

License: Free

Author: MOOII Tech

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PhotoScape for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

PhotoScape Overview

PhotoScape is super user-friendly for beginners with a lot of editing tools in the free edition. This program literally has every functionality you might need including all of the color and structure enhancements. PhotoScape gives the user real editing capability with a modest learning curve to start out and has more complex editing features for those willing to invest the time to learn. Modest size for capabilities and it’s free. You can also use GIMP for free.

PhotoScape offers a large variety of effects for your photos including backlight correction, frames, balloons, mosaic mode, adding text, drawing pictures, cropping, filters, red-eye removal, blooming, paintbrush, clone stamp, and effect brush. With PhotoScape you can be resizing, brightness and color adjustment, white balance. You can also merge multiple photos on the page frame to create one final photo. It also has several features that make your image editions are done at a professional level.

This software has amazing features for cloning, drawing, layering, creating new projects entirely. Photoscape is one of the best free photo editing software with the best features to apply almost all of the filters enhancers as a brush. If you need an image editing tool that is fast, inexpensive, and has a lot of functionality, you can use PhotoScape in your system.

Features of PhotoScape for PC

View photos in your folder

Batch edit multiple photos

Merge multiple photos

Capture your screenshot

Change photo filenames

Convert RAW to JPG

Attach multiple photos vertically or horizontally

Use multiple photos to create a final animated photo

Print lined, graph, music, and calendar paper

Find similar faces on the Internet

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

