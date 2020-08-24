Microsoft Office 2013 latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Microsoft Office 2013 is office suite by Microsoft Inc. Microsoft Office is a complete package and offers so many helpful applications to left with anything to dislike about it. It has very wider coverage when it comes to creating documents, spreadsheets, presentations. These were the few main tools, which Microsoft Office product provides to benefit in almost daily office work in company, home users and education. The best thing Microsoft Office product, its offers is availability of numerous productive and important applications. I highly recommends Microsoft Office to every professional to must use it.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Office 2013

File Size:

Office 2013 is a requirement for any job as Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Access and its compatible with later software. This software installed and operates fine with windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7. It’s good application or software which Microsoft has stopped selling which is compatible with the older systems so that you can exchange Word documents and such between systems without the loss of compatibility with brand new operating system.

With Microsoft Office 2013, you can use a variety of platforms to complete work. The application also integration of cloud based technology through has made work even easier to complete and share live data. You can using MS Excel for fetching and storing data in your automation framework, also using MS Word for document creation and Powerpoint for presentations.

There is not much to dislike about Microsoft Office 2013 edition but document template sometimes get disturbed when convertng pdf document to .doc doument. Overall, Microsoft Office 2013 offline installer is a great platform that can be used for document creation, report creation, presentation creation and user interface is also user friendly.

Features of Microsoft Office 2013

Clean user interface

Can save your work online in OneDrive

Can access your data from anywhere at any time

Can convert your data into tables and charts in two simple steps

Many templates included

Can edit PDF files in MS Word 2013

Reading mode introduced in Word 2013

New functions for trigonometry, math and engineering included in Excel 2013

Presenter view included in PowerPoint 2013

A new wide range of formats are supported by PowerPoint 2013

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

