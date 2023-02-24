For anyone who regularly installs new drivers, Driver Cleaner is a must-have tool. It makes it much easier to find the latest drivers online and keeps your computer running like new by removing malware and other viruses that can slow it down. Driver Cleaner is an application that fixes device drivers, which enables a computer to run more smoothly and efficiently. Driver Cleaner lets you uninstall old or outdated drivers as well as update current ones. This can make your computer run more efficiently and prevent crashes from occurring. Hence by uninstalling and then reinstalling any driver that you need, this software utility will effectively give you’re computing device a new and fresh start.

License: Trial

Author: Driver Heaven Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Driver Cleaner for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Driver Cleaner Overview

Driver Cleaner for PC was designed to make the job of operating systems much easier for the user, it is also great for people who like to take things for granted like installing new drivers every so often. The application is a utility that allows the user to quickly uninstall and then reinstall any hardware devices that are causing issues with their computer. The program scans for obsolete and faulty drivers and then fixes those issues by actually deleting and then re-installing the driver into your PC. This will help you fix any issues that you may encounter with hardware components, drivers, or other computer functions.

This is a user-friendly program designed to scan your computer for outdated device drivers. You can then use the tool to remove these drivers, which can improve the performance of your computer and eliminate potential conflicts. Hard drive space is freed up by removing old device drivers that are no longer needed by your operating system or application programs.

This can help your computer run faster without any hassle at all. Just install it once, let the program clean up your computer, then use the program whenever you need it. Driver Cleaner is unique in that it will work on all versions of Windows, including Windows 7 through 10, and 11.

Features of Driver Cleaner for PC

Simple easy to use interface

File backup option available

Option to remove multiple drivers at the same time

The app can check for new drivers

Automated download and installation of drivers

Driver errors found and fixed

Compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, and Vista

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

