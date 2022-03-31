Did someone say free-to-play? Razer Cortex: Game Booster improves your PC performance by managing and killing processes and applications you don’t need while gaming, freeing up valuable resources and RAM needed for games to run smoother. With Razer Cortex: Game Booster, your game will always run at its best, no matter if it’s from Steam, Epic Games, Rockstar Games, GOG, Origin, or your desktop. And because it’s so easy to use, it’s the no-brainer choice for everyone who wants a better gaming experience. Automatically optimize your PC to give you a seamless, lag-free, and stutter-free gaming experience when you’re rolling through the in-game world.

License: Free

Author: Razer

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Razer Cortex Game Booster for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Razer Cortex Game Booster Overview

Razer Game Booster is a utility that helps you get more from your games, and experience the smoothest gaming performance possible on your Windows PC. The app does this by closing unnecessary background apps and processes, including anti-virus programs that may interfere with in-game performance, freeing up valuable resources like RAM and CPU cycles. Similar to freeing up disk space on your computer, freeing up RAM will allow your computer to run faster and smoother, leaving it better able to handle the latest games with all settings maxed out.

Game Booster helps you get the most out of your game. It automatically frees up resources and RAM, so you can go ahead and challenge your opponents, rather than waiting for your computer to boot up. Razer Cortex: Game Booster adjusts the settings of your computer automatically. All you have to do is launch games, and let the app handle the rest.

Overall, Razer is teaming up with Razer Game Booster to unleash the full potential of your PC. Whether you’re into competitive first-person shooters or prefer the classic RPG, Game Booster acts as an all-day boost to your gaming rig. Working alongside Razer’s award-winning peripherals, Game Booster gives you the competitive edge you need to get more out of your gaming experience.

Features of Razer Cortex Game Booster for PC

Simple and easy to use

Auto Boost your gaming

Game Booster automatically kicks at the moment you launch a game

Game Booster increases your FPS by micromanaging your Windows

FPS counter to help you keep track

You can test and tune these settings even further

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

