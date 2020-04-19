AVG Antivirus latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. AVG Antivirus Free is the best all in one antivirus by AVG Technologies. This program works as well for free antivirus. This program keeps your files in good condition and have had no virus issues. You never had a problem with the program and it is very easy to navigate between devices and programs within AVG. AVG Antivirus Free is not as intrusive as other antivirus tools and it does not create as many issues with other apps or programs. The updates of AVG Free Antivirus happen on a regular basis and don’t have to worry about running a scan manually.

License: Free

Author: AVG Technologies

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AVG Antivirus

File Size: 350 Mb

AVG absolutely the most bang for the buck, and unlimited downloads are great for. AVG Antivirus has add ons but this is the one you really need. And use the scheduler so you have routine virus scans. It’s very effective and can be used across all of your devices. The interface is really good but it still manages to hide a lot of options that a casual user might not see. All os windows includes: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 perfectly. You can also download Avast Antirivus.

AVG free easy to install, easy to update. The interface have become very complicated and very hard but tweaks is easy to use for the experienced AVG users. This program running in the background doesn’t seem to slow the computer down at all. You must follow all instructions to ensure that your home computing is as safe as can be. It’s exactly what you want your AV software suite to be. AVG Antivirus is the best protection software for your PC.

With Hacking and Cyber Attacks making the headlines every day, it is vitally important that you to keep your Laptop and PC desktop safe. I found that this product was a great antivirus option for your PC always safe. Overall, this software like the ones mentioned above will help disinfect your computer of Virus. I would not recommend this program for everyone.

Features of AVG Antivirus

Heavily customizable

Adaptive load balancing

Feature rich

Stop viruses, spyware, ransomware and other malware

Block unsafe links, downloads, & email attachments

Scan for PC performance problems

Get real time security updates

Keep hackers away with Enhanced Firewall

Installs on Unlimited personal computers

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor with 3Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

