AnyToISO is one and only in its category and it’s considered to be the best ISO creator for Windows PC. It allows you to easily create ISO from all CD/DVD image formats popular on Internet, or simply from a local folder. AnyToISO offers unique command-line support, works with Windows 98/ME/2000/XP/2003/Vista/2008/Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 10 and can read and extract files from any CD or DVD. Once you run it, you can easily convert to ISO any files or folders on your computer.

License: Free

Author: CrystalIDEA

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AnyToISO for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

AnyToISO Overview

Connect to the Internet and download the latest versions of files with 1000+ servers in 5 different countries: US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Decrypt and Encrypt. It supports all the most popular image formats, raw disk images (.dd), as well as demultiplexed data (.mdf). You can now change the format of your images – convert BIN to ISO, DMG to IMG, NRG to TAR.GZ, RAR to ZIP. From any CD, DVD, BD (Blu-ray), or any of the popular archive formats, you can create your ISO files. Complete command-line support.

Creating ISO images from existing data is very easy: just select the file or folder and then press the “Create ISO” button. You can also right-click on a file or folder and choose “Create ISO”. The program supports all popular image formats (BIN, DAA, DEB, DMG, IMG, ISO, ISZ, MDF, NRG, PKG, RAR, TAR.GZ, TAR.BZ2, and XAR). It also supports both GUI and command line modes and you can use it just in two clicks. Select your source files and folders and click Create button to create the ISO disc image. Select your source file or folder and choose the preferred output format to convert or extract the target file from the existing ISO package.

Overall, AnyToISO is the ultimate ISO creator for Windows PC. Create ISO’s from almost anything, including all CD/DVD image formats popular on Internet, or simply from a local folder. Complete command-line support.

Features of AnyToISO for PC

AnyToISO Portable Mode

AnyToISO Integration With Windows Explorer

Create ISO from a folder on Windows

File Extract/Convert to ISO

Create ISO from CD/DVD/Blue-ray

Support of DMG, RAR, 7Z, PKG. (20+ formats)

Command-line support

Integration with Explorer and Apple Finder

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

