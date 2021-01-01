Have you tried Falkon Browser, a browser with various features that are owned and based on Chromium? you have to try it. Falkon Browser (formerly QupZilla) for Windows PC is a free, fast, and open-source browser for Microsoft Windows created by KDE. Based on Chromium browser core Falkon Browser provides a brand new browser with many features such as a built-in AdBlocker the ability to take a screenshot of the entire page, and a Speed dial home page like Opera Browser. The browser is pretty fast and open in how it is loading data, it is flexible with supported formats. Work perfectly on Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10.

License: Free

Author: KDE

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Falkon Browser for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Falkon Browser Overview

Falkon has allowed you to keep more of your data plan loads the web pages faster and more securely. Web pages generally load pretty quickly and accurately using this browser. It also has all the basic features you’d expect like bookmarks and history clearing, which are all pretty simple to use. It is fast and can’t down your computer by taking up all available memory to access the internet like another browser out of there. Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, while still a decent browser, does not offer in-browser Ad-blocking.

Falkon Browser is a small application that runs pretty quickly, so if you’re runny old hardware, like Intel Pentium Dual-Core, with 512 Mb RAM, 50 Gb Hard Disk, it will work well for you. You can use it as an alternative browser if you have problems with the standard Windows browser. Falkon Browser also had no problem getting installed and doing a great job, very easy install and very easy to use.

If you’re looking for a fast page loader, on occasion, it’s good to have this available for the default browser. You can use Falkon Browser as my default browser and I have done very well using it, it is a fast multi-platform software that is safe and easy to use.

Features of Falkon Browser for PC

Free, Fast, Open Source and secure Web Browser

The integration of history

Web feeds and bookmarks in a single location

The ability to take a screenshot of the entire page

Speed dial home page like an Opera Browser

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Falkon Browser is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.