A lot of online companies offer antivirus software that protects you against viruses, worms, Trojans, and a range of other malicious software. But many of these are either free software or are too difficult to use. The Quickheal Antivirus Offline Installer for PC Windows is a robust offering that offers you robust protection for your Windows computer. Installing the antivirus software onto your system will protect you from most forms of attacks against your system. The application also includes internet security and parental controls, which are helpful in preventing financial theft and maintaining a safe browsing experience.

Quick Heal Antivirus Pro Overview

Quick Heal Antivirus Plus is a robust antivirus solution for Windows. The software provides all the protection you need, detecting and eliminating viruses without disrupting your work, and blocking malware threats such as Trojans, worms, and spyware. It has a very simple interface, but don’t let that fool you. This powerful antivirus program detects viruses, spyware, adware as well as phishing websites, ensuring you and your system stay secure. The software updates automatically when it’s connected to the Internet. Plus, there’s a personalized backup utility that downloads your files quickly so you can restore them in case of damage or loss on your computer.

It’s easy to use and offers detailed real-time scanning capabilities and quarantine options. This antivirus software is easy to install and has a customizable scanning system. It performs well in the lab and passed the test. The antivirus scanner can either be set to a default full scan or you can choose from several different scanning modes, such as on-demand scanning, scheduled scans, as well as boot time, and real-time scanning.

Quick Heal Antivirus offline installer for PC has three main components: Quick Heal Antivirus, Internet Security, and Manager. You can also schedule scanning and custom scanning using the software. If you want a powerful antivirus program for your PC, try Quick Heal. The software offers malware and spyware protection, performance optimization, a parental control feature, and more.

Features of Quick Heal Antivirus for PC

Real-time multi-layer ransomware protection

Block malware

Clean file and document

Multi-layered protection against zero-day attacks

Anti-malware

Easily restore the browser

Detect and block unknown threats

Scan for security/vulnerability

Protect your network

Analyze your network

Scans files and folders in a quick manner

Enjoy safe browsing

Prevent hackers from stealing your data

Get alerts and manage your remote devices

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

