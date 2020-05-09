Download VLC Media Player latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit version. If you like watching video films, anime, cartoons and drama on your computer, try VLC. VLC Media Player is free and the best video player for Windows by VideoLAN. It is a lightweight and very easy to download and install audio visual player. VLC is intended for everyone, is totally 100% free, has no ads, no in-app-purchases. It supports all formats of video with high speed and clear graphics and best option included: HD, Full HD, 2K and 4K videos. VLC has support for multi track audio and subtitles for movie. It supports auto rotation, aspect ratio adjustments, hardware acceleration and gestures to control volume.

This application that allows you to play a wide variety of video and audio formats with a pretty nice quality like premium audio player. VLC Media Player plays most local video and audio files. This program is as close to perfect as can get. It plays every video I throw at it and even plays in background when the video is mostly audio. All formats are supported, including M4V, MPG, MPEG, VTS, MKV, MP4, AVI, MOV, Ogg, FLAC, TS, M2TS, Wv, 3GP and AAC. This is a staple and a part of library of most used programs.

This application works pretty amazing, allowing the user to customize everything from the media organization to the audio and video setting, either as the app default or per media file as desired. It also allows you to convert videos in several different formats besides it is compatible with Windows, MAC, Linux and iOS. You can use it for watching personal videos and almost all video that I download on YouTube. It never failed to play any videos or movies I pulled up.

VLC media player is a free and open source cross platform multimedia player that plays most multimedia files as well as disc Image. It accepts nearly all formats, including some odd ones and always seems to work well. Overall, VLC is a free app that delivers quality movie streaming with a multitude of format types. I fully recommend this player, because it is very easy to use and provides a great audiovisual experience.

Features of VLC Media Player

VLC for Fire plays most local video and audio files

All formats are supported, including MKV, MP4, AVI, MOV, Ogg

VLC for Fire has a media library for audio and video files

VLC has support for multi-track audio and subtitles

It also includes a widget for audio control

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core with 1 GHz Core

RAM: 256 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 100 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

