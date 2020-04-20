Malwarebytes Anti Malware download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit version. Malwarebytes Anti-Malware is a comprehensive cybersecurity program that crushes established virus and malware by Malwarebytes Corporation. It’s one of the best free anti malware and antivirus protection apps around. It does what its suppose to and does it fairly well. This program detects and removes all malware signatures in a fast and easy ways. It is lightweight, which means that it doesn’t take up too much space on your drive, doesn’t it occupy a lot of space in your memory. Malwarebytes is excellent software for maintaining security for your computer, it’s extensive, yet not invasive.

MalwareBytes is an excellent shield for all day-to-day online work. It catches so many suspicious websites and blocks many questionable connections quietly and efficiently. Malwarebytes has most of the features you will find on more expensive packages, such security shields, identity shield, privacy shields, Firewall, Scheduler etc. With real time protection shields your device from malware and virus infection. It works somewhat in the shadows until there’s a valid reason for the program to notify you of an abnormal behavior or threats. No complaints, the software is super easy to use and effective.

When your computer gets a trojan, malware and virus, Malwarebytes always finds and fixes it. When your computers are infected with viruses after all of the other virus software programs have failed to block or even detect them, this program run perfectly. Virus scans are quick and easy to run and you have the option to running a full scan or a quicker one depending on how much time you have. Malwarebytes indicated which program the malware was attached to so you could erase that.

Malwarebytes works incredibly well and updates daily in a very unobtrusive manner. It scanned every piece of software on your PC Windows within two minutes. If you have the premium version, it blocks dangerous websites and popups to prevent your computer from getting viruses. This program provided me a list of apps that were running in the background, you could force close them and trash. All in all, Malwarebytes is the best antivirus software available for a PC.

Features of Malwarebytes Anti Malware

Advanced malware detection and removal

Scheduled scans

Look at scanning history

Turn on real time protection

Multilanguage support

Fast response malware database update

Protects your identity and privacy from hackers

Crushes malware attacks that corrupt your programs

Suspends Malwarebytes notifications when using selected programs

System Requirements

Processor: Inter or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Hard Disk Space

