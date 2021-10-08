The simple way to protect your personal data when surfing the web, the free Avira Phantom VPN for Windows secures your connection via a fast proxy server. With one click, it protects you from hacker snooping, masks your IP address, and allows you to evade age restrictions. With Avira Phantom VPN you open up a whole new world. This is free and reliable software that provides safety and anonymity on the Internet, allowing you to surf and search in complete privacy and security. This program hides your online presence behind a proxy server, which makes your data invisible to everyone.

License: Trial

Author: Avira

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Avira Phantom VPN for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Avira Phantom VPN Overview

The application is on a mission to make the Internet safer. Phantom VPN is building on core strength in antivirus software, to give users worldwide the tools they need to secure their online activity. The free VPN technology is the simplest way to enhance your privacy and security when you\’re on WiFi, so wherever you are you can access your favorite content at lightning speeds. You can surf on any website, no matter if it is geo-restricted or country-specific. The built-in system keeps you safe from external cyber threats, such as viruses and hackers.

With Avira Phantom VPN for Windows, you can take back your personal data by creating encrypted tunnels that void third parties from tracking you. The free and private VPN changes your IP address to make it impossible to track your data. When you surf anonymously, third parties are not able to identify, track, and intercept your data. Avira Phantom VPN secures your data and prevents identity theft and IP leaks. Connect to any of our 30+ server locations, and enjoy lightning-fast connection speeds and reliable privacy protection.

Overall, Avira’s Phantom VPN application is the easiest way to secure your data, anonymize your surfing, and bypass restrictions on sites that are not available in your country. You can get started for free right away with our lightweight, ultra-secure software. The software comes with powerful features you won’t find in other VPN solutions.

Features of Avira Phantom VPN for PC

Protects your private communications

Run simultaneously on all your devices

Changes your IP address

Avira has a no-log policy and doesn’t know what websites you visit

P2P file sharing

Watch your favorite shows from anywhere

Supports the IP v4 and v6 protocols

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Avira Phantom VPN.