Flutter Desktop latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Flutter is a free and open source UI development kit by Google Inc for Windows, Mac OS, Web and Linux. The best benefit about this application is one code base for iOS and Android. Time to create and go live is drastically reduced as you can create a single application that runs on both iOS, Web and Android. With the use of one code base we do not need to develop an iOS and android app separately, simple and practice. The structure GIT can be designed as per the requirement and specific framework can designed. It is very practice and fast software as well as saves a lot of time for our tester in testing application.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Flutter Desktop

File Size:

Flutter is Google mobile app SDK and using a single codebase you can develop apps for Android, iOS and Web platforms. It has rich features and libraries related to UI components. The UI coding is very easy and designs can be made very fast. The user interface or UI is device screen and OS friendly, i.e. it doesn’t change upon OS versions as in native apps or other cross platform apps. The execution speed of This application is much more faster than its competitors like react native and cordova.

Flutter is a the best product that allows to create cross platform Android, iOS application and also web app from a single code base like Java. Its a great tool to build cross-platform apps, its highly scalable and meets all your requirements. This is the best alternative to other cross platform apps, it has the ability to scale as per your project requirements. Flutter is bit improving at a rapid pace but need to improve more on it.

Flutter is not an application for beginners developers but it can describing flutter components, with an option of Source code View. You can learn about Flutter on Google docs website, it describes basic fundamentals along with source code for quick and easy learning.

Features of Flutter

Fast Development

Expressive and Flexible UI

Native Performance

High productivity

Great performance

Compatibility

Open source

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to install document by Google

