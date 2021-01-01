AdwCleaner / Adw Malware Cleaner for PC is an anti-adware developed and published by Malwarebytes for Microsoft Windows. The application can remove obnoxious unwanted programs that slow and impede your computer’s performance includes (AdSense software, potentially undesirable program, toolbars ads, hijacker (Hijack of the browser’s homepage), and spyware). AdwCleaner is easy to use interface program with regular updates and found adware and other software. Bundle this application with a good antivirus program, and AdwCleaner tends to do much of the heavy lifting.

License: Free

Author: Malwarebytes

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AdwCleaner for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

AdwCleaner Overview

It’s one of the best applications for anything and everything you may need an anti-adware software solution. Moreso, the expert and advanced settings are very powerful tools in managing a secure IT environment. The application supports language available includes Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Basque, French, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Chinese.

Malwarebytes AdwCleaner has been an effective adware removal tool for many years. Deep scanning removes infections effectively. AdwCleaner is not the easiest product to use but it is very effective. Its main task is to detect and remove adware or AdSense files, suspicious or spyware robots, which can be harmful to our computer. What most attracts the attention of the program, is the possibility of configuring it in several languages.

AdwCleaner employs innovative technology engineered solely to detect and remove these unwanted programs. I will be recommending to friends and family to use Malwarebytes AdwCleaner holds much more weight when they see that this popular security software. Overall, Malwarebytes AdwCleaner is a must-have application for remove any adware and Adsense software.

Features of AdwCleaner for PC

Adware removal

Advanced adware removal

Lightweight and portable

Malware removal

Adware protection

Removes adware and unwanted programs

Scans fast, faster, fastest

Crushes annoying toolbars

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

