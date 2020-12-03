Minecraft Java Edition for PC is a simulation sandbox video game by Mojang for Microsoft Windows 32 and 64 bit. Minecraft is awesome open world or sandbox genre, although it doesn’t make sense because it makes blocks defy gravity and a monsters aren’t real. This is the best game ever with two mode survival and creative. On creative mode you can build your own house and land. On survival you still get to build your own house. Now on Minecraft Java Editon animals: sheep, pig, cow, chicken, mooshroom, wolves, and villagers. It has monsters: creepers, endermen, zombies, zombie pigman, skeletons, slides, and the classic spider.

Minecraft is definitely the best, most epic, most popular and most awesome game ever created. In this game, you can do almost everything and anything in creative mode. Then you can do survival mode and fight against monsters in hardcore or gather some materials in easy with the peaceful mobs. You have only minutes to find food and shelter before darkness falls and the monsters come looking for you. You must a crafting table made from wood a door which can be made from the crafting table.

Minecraft is one of the favorite games on PC Windows and its kind of simple. This game is like LEGO you can build craft and there’s a survival mode u kill destroy create mine. This game is perfect, you can sit and play it for many hours and you won’t be bored. You can switch from survival to creative whatever you want for gameplay. Minecraft is so cool you get to build what you want, create what you want, you will dream about Minecraft.

Minecraft is the best game ever even better than survival craft. Overall it’s awesome Minecraft a perfect game for everyone. This game is very awesome. I would recommend it to anyone that enjoys survival games.

Features of Minecraft Java Edition for PC

Minecraft is a simple, smooth and fast sandbox game

The control is easy to use for a newbie

The environments feel rich and vast

Characters look fluid and alive while still only being a stack of boxes

Addictive game

Nice graphics

Enhances your creativity

A lot more scenes and game modes

Fun for every kid

Freedom to create your own world.

Arcade Mode

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core with 1Ghz Core

RAM: 128 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 500 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

