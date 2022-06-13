Logitech understands that you are passionate about gaming, and they designed G HUB to make sure gaming remains at the center of everything you do. From desktop keys that light up when the right game is loaded to a mouse that allows you to switch instantly between profiles, you can take control of your entire Logitech set up with just one app. It also takes the guesswork out of managing multiple game-related software applications by bringing them all into one intelligent dashboard. Experience better control over your Logitech devices with a more professional mouse experience and the ability to use keyboard macros – all on your PC.

License: Free

Author: Logitech

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Logitech G HUB for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Logitech G HUB Overview

G HUB is a free app that gives you the power to control your Logitech accessories from any Windows PC. Now you can access your Logitech settings and profiles to switch seamlessly between your computers. The G HUB delivers added functionality and integration for Logitech gaming accessories. The G HUB enables Logitech gaming mouse owners to do more and get better performance on supported Windows PCs, browsers, and games. With G HUB you can easily be optimizing and customize all your supported Logitech G gear: mice, keyboards, headsets, speakers, and webcams.

Logitech G HUB brings all your Logitech gaming and audio accessories together, in one place. Customize settings and take control of your game with G HUB. You can do more than just control the lighting of your hardware — you can tie them into game-specific software. It also allows you to control the hardware options and tweak their hardware capabilities accordingly.

Overall, Logitech G HUB puts you in direct control of your mouse lighting, so you can personalize each game. And it works with a wide array of gaming software, so you can take full control of your gaming performance at any level of play.

Features of Logitech G HUB for PC

Drag and drop interface

Manage and switch profiles

Recognizes gear automatically

Control your stream

Colorize and sync your gear

Optimizing and customizing all your supported Logitech G gear

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

