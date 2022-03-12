Looking for a fast and simple way to control your MSI products? With the MSI Center mobile app, you can control your Gaming Products like Notebooks and Desktops as well as Motherboards. MSI Center gives you free access to exclusive features and controls your MSI products based on your preferences. The new MSI Center is going to be more user-friendly and more consistent with the rest of the MSI exclusive programs. It only takes a second to get started with MSI Center. Add your own background and layout, use all the latest features, then share it with the world.

License: Free

Author: MSI

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MSI Center for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MSI Center Overview

MSI Center for PC – Control and monitor your MSI Desktop, Notebook, AIO, Motherboard, Graphics Card, Keyboard, Mouse. Remotely control your MSI PC wirelessly with your smartphone or tablet. Quickly retrieve CPU and memory usage on the dashboard and see all the details on the system information page. With MSI Center you can not only easily adjust your power plan or system performance profile but also quickly check your detailed system information including CPU/GPU usage, clock speed, temperature, and more.

You can also search and find all your favorite features like Gaming Mode or Smart Priority on the Feature Sets page, which will combine all MSI’s exclusive features. Build your own control center just as you want! All the latest MSI features like Smart Image Finder, MSI Companion, and more will be included in the new MSI Center. Now you can find all your favorite features like Gaming Mode or Smart Priority on the Feature Sets page.

Overall, MSI Center is a brand new platform that will combine all MSI’s exclusive features. Come and try the most innovative MSI Center which will make you game and create like a pro. This app helps you get the most out of your MSI hardware and is updated on a regular basis to ensure that you always have access to the latest and greatest features.

Features of MSI Center for PC

Intelligent Technology

Theme Switch

Gaming Mode

Game Highlights

True Color

Smart Image Finder

MSI Companion

AI Noise Cancellation

System Diagnosis

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

