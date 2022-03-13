Whether you want to record, edit or publish video content on your PC, Logitech Capture is the perfect video suite to help you share your best moments where they belong – captured in your very own hands. Controlling your live broadcasts has never been easier. One-click transitions between profile settings and selecting your color are built into Logitech Capture. You can fine-tune your broadcast’s audio with adjustments to the microphone level, and custom lighting effects using the full spectrum of color options. Now you’ll look great, sound great, and make it easy for followers to find you on Twitch, YouTube Live, Ustream, or any other streaming video service.

License: Free

Author: Logitech

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Logitech Capture for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Logitech Capture Overview

Logitech Capture is the software application that will get you right to work. It lets you create high-quality video content directly from your PC using your Logitech camera. Logitech Capture for Windows enables you to create high-quality video recordings, live stream video, and audio, and even interact in real-time with your stream using your webcam. With Logitech Capture, you can use your webcam to easily record videos that are more vivid and lifelike than ever, then stream them live over the internet through a variety of easy-to-use controls.

Logitech Capture offers a full suite of tools to help you create exceptional content, including filters, effects, custom overlays, and more. With an easy-to-use live production software suite, you can share, stream and create professional videos from a single app. Live stream HD video directly from your webcam and easily manage and edit videos with Smart Video Tools.The latest version delivers a new modern look and feel, ChromaKey support, single-click picture-and-picture recording, microphone level adjustment, and more.

Overall, Logitech Capture provides tools that streamers look for, including power and controls. This is a comprehensive, feature-rich solution for creating, editing, and publishing compelling video content online. It can make your live streams more engaging by adding a secondary camera to your live streams. Make sure the audience gets a full picture of you and the scene behind you with Picture-in-picture

Features of Logitech Capture for PC

Connect, record, and share

Start recording high-quality video

Record from two webcams or a desktop or application

Record in 9:16 vertical video

Add Logitech Capture as a camera

Quickly apply filters, transitions, and borders

Select your field of view, aspect ratio

Personalize your video content

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

