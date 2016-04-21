MakeHuman for PC is a free and open source 3D creation software developed by The MakeHuman Team. This tools especially for 3D artists and academics who want to build 3D human characters from scratch. The interface is easy to use, with fast and intuitive access make this tool perfect for everyone. With the amount of free content available on the web, it’s easy to expand on the core provided plus it all works in the current version. It’s deep, it’s feature-rich, and while it may have a few interface annoyances, it’s really good. The application helps beginners with an easy way of creating animation modeling with the newly added blueprint system for free.

License: Free

Author: The MakeHuman Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MakeHuman for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This application is an excellent introductory guide to the aspiring 3D modeling artist, offering insight into the industry and some in depth. It works well together Blender and Meshlab, you can use Blender (open source 3d modeler, ray tracer and more) and Meshlab (a tool oriented towards processing) that will work best together with MakeHuman. These tools are not part of MakeHuman, but are often used in the same pipeline. After doing art scenes in multiple software packages, this combined suite gives me the flexability I’ve craved.

There are several assets for user created content such as: Clothes, Body extensions, Targets, Models, Proxies and topologies, Skins, Materials, Rigs or skeletons, Poses, Expressions, Fashion renders and Custom content. You can create a variety of human objects with different styles, clothing, facial gestures, and others. So, if a person has a desire to start creating 3D modeling style art this is a very good place to start.

If you’re new to 3D, it covers the gamut from model creation to animation, this is for you. If you want some powerful 3D modeling, texturing, and animation tools then do not hesitate to jump on this. Lots of examples and simple step by steps instructions in YouTube. I would recommend it to anyone who want to learn 3D modeling characters and animations.

Features of MakeHuman for PC

Free and open source 3D characters software

An intuitive and user friendly interface

An imposing application which will help you build 3D human models

All the functions are neatly organized under their corresponding tabs

Can perform the detailing at all levels

Got generous library of accessories and faces

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: Geforce FX series (2003)

Storage: 1000 MB available space

