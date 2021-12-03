Some DVD or Blu-ray discs are protected by encryption, region code, or other copy protection methods to prevent copying. DVDFab Virtual Drive can emulate up to 18 virtual drives to let you mount almost any DVD or Blu-ray disc (whether it’s copy protected or not) under Windows environment and then run it with remarkable speed and performance. DVDFab Virtual Drive is the only virtual drive software that supports both DVD and Blu-ray. This is a totally free software designed to help you run local DVD/Blu-ray discs on your Windows PC.

This application can emulate up drives and mount DVD/Blu-ray ISO files, MDS/MDF/ISZ images created by DVDFab DVD Copy, Blu-ray Copy, or other apps. Besides using DVDFab Virtual Drive to mount disc images, you can also play disc images directly with PowerDVD virtual drive installed on your computer without any equipment like Blu-ray Burner or DVD Burner. In short, you can run most commercial DVDs/Blu-rays on a PC with just a few clicks. It’s so easy to backup your favorite discs now.

The features such include Mount and Unmount Disc Images, Create Image Files from Files and Folders, Drag and Drop, Windows-based Hotkeys, Clipboard Copy and Paste, Burn Files, Folders, Write Image Files to Discs, Write Files and Folders to Discs, Support Multiple Disc Formats, Verify Discs, Erase Disc. It emulates DVD and Blu-ray drives and mounts ISO image files and creates a virtual driver (if your PC has no DVD/BD-ROM driver). It also works with some other programs that use the real physical drive to burn/work with media. And more importantly, it’s still free.

Overall, DVDFab Virtual Drive is a free tool to create ISO image files from DVD and Blu-ray and mount the VD/BD/CD image files. The main advantage of using DVDFab Virtual Drive is that it supports multiple virtual drives, physical drives, and DVDFab products, such as DVDFab DVD to Blu-ray Converter and DVDFab Blu-ray Copy.

DVDFab Virtual Drive is a virtual emulator for DVD and Blu-ray

Mount and Unmount Disc Images with Simple Clicks

Emulate Virtual Drives for DVD/Blu-ray/Ultra HD Blu-ray ISO Files

Create Image Files from Files and Folders

Drag and Drop

Windows-based Hotkeys

Clipboard Copy and Paste

Burn Files, Folders or ISO files to Blank Discs in Different Modes

Write Image Files to Discs

Write Files and Folders to Discs

Support Multiple Disc Formats

Verify Discs

Erase Disc

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

