If you lose the password of an encrypted iTunes backup, it is probably the worst thing that can happen to you. Because iTunes backup files are very important, you should consider how to recover iTunes backup passwords efficiently. Fortunately, there is a tool that can help you solve this problem successfully. It’s called iTuneKey for Windows. iTunesKey is a real professional in recovering passwords for iTunes backup files. It supports all languages and all versions of iTunes, iPad, and iPhone. It is capable of recovering passwords for any encrypted iOS backups.

ITunesKey is a powerful iTunes password recovery program. It works on all iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad. iTunesKey can recover the password without any risk for your computer and without any damages to the encrypted iTunes backup file. Once you have the password, you are able to restore your iPhone or iPad from backup, which is really helpful if you have accidentally deleted some important data on your i-device or in case of device damage. In addition, what’s really great about this tool is that it is easy to use. With iTunesKey, you no longer need to worry about losing data while changing devices, or having to restore a backup when you have forgotten your password.

iTunesKey is software that can recover your iTunes backup passwords. This powerful password recovery program can recover the passwords for your encrypted iTunes backup files with three attack methods, brute-force, mask, and dictionary attacks. It uses different techniques to crack the password of your iTunes backup and recover the password. The software has been tested many times on Windows 10, 8, XP, 11, and Windows 7.

Simply copy any iPhone or iPad backup file onto your computer, launch iTunesKey, provide some simple information and the app will do the rest. Overall, iTunesKey for PC Windows is an all-in-one iTunes backup password recovery tool that is specially designed for recovering iTunes backup passwords and restoring iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch backups. It supports iTunes 11.3 and the latest version of iOS.

Simple and intuitive graphic interface

Recover passwords for Apple iPhone and iPad backup files

Recover access to your calendar events, contacts, photos, videos, SMS messages from your encrypted

iPhone/iPad/iPod backup

Offer various recovery methods: Brute-force attack, Mask attack, or Dictionary attack

Support iTunes backup created in all versions of iTunes

Automatically detect NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD graphics cards available to accelerate password recovery by up to 50 times

Support iTunes backup for all iOS versions and devices including iOS 13 and iPhone 11 Pro (Max)

Free technical support

Free update

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

