Grammarly for PC is a free online writing assistant developed by Grammarly Inc, the application gives you a lot of recommendations in real-time. Grammarly gives a much better writer on the planet and helps master pearler grammar. This is an excellent way to check the grammar of the stories produce and some real papers. It is among the finest software applications you’re competent to aid you with the research. It is effective and extremely simple to use, Grammarly’s free version saved personal time, received many errors that generally overlooked and it is simple to use in many ways.

License: Free

Author: Grammarly, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Grammarly for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Grammarly Overview

Grammarly is an impressive tool that solves all your grammar problems. Grammarly is equipped with a various Grammar editing feature that automatically points the error in writings and suggests the best way to correct it. Its new features let you set the tone and purpose for your writing, it helps you find the best way to get your point across, and does a pretty good job. Grammarly not only spelling and punctuation improvements you can make but suggests alternates. Grammarly still gives you choices over what to adopt and what not to. Another great feature is that you can add personalized words that don’t need a correction otherwise.

Grammarly is impressive for someone unfamiliar with grammar and sentence structure. The app allows you to discover your variations and mistakes and understand them precisely. You can also find out what is different between the final version and the draft. Getting used to it takes time but once you get to know it and use it, it will become one of the first things you install on a new computer.

Grammarly allows you to easily correct your sentence grammar structure. If you work in a place, you will immediately learn grammar. Grammar guarantees you flawless work, and you don’t have to deal with embarrassing mistakes. It is generally effective, sometimes it can be flawed, although it rarely works.

Features of Grammarly for PC

The Grammarly Editor

Tone detector

Grammar Checker

Plagiarism Checker

Clarity and readability

Mobile synonyms

Consistency

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

