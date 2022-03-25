Do you have homework or test coming up? Do you spend minutes looking for a different equation to solve? Are you on the road and using the back of your phone to try and learn new math functions? Photomath is here to help! With an easy-to-use interface, step-by-step solutions, and helpful hints, you can master even the most difficult equations. PhotoMath, a mobile app that utilizes your smartphone’s camera to scan and recognize mathematical equations, is now available for computers. With Photomath, there’s no need to have a calculator on hand to figure out the answer to math problems.

License: Fre

Author: Photomath, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Photomath for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Photomath Overview

Photomath is an innovative and free app that uses your camera and photo library to solve and learn math problems. Available for both iOS and Android devices, Photomath can solve math questions of all kinds, from elementary math to derivatives. Just take a picture of any math problem, and Photomath will instantly identify it, showing you the relevant step-by-step solution. Photomath for PC can save you from spending precious time studying, particularly during high school and college finals weeks. It also helps you understand math difficulties in no time.

The application doesn’t simply tell you the answer, it shows you how to get it. Simply take a picture, and Photomath will provide step-by-step solutions for your math questions. You can do this even with complicated math questions from school, work, or anywhere else. Thanks to this new technology, learn and check your answers with ease while you’re on the move.

With the Photomath app, reading math problems is as simple as taking a picture! Use your smartphone to scan and solve nearly 200 pre-defined equations in math, science, or engineering classes, or plug any equation into the graphing calculator to get step-by-step instructions guiding you to the correct solution.

Features of Photomath for PC

Scan a math problem or type it out

Word problem explanations

Free to use

Step-by-step explanations for every solution

Exclusive how-to animations

We solve math problems using multiple methods

Multi-functional scientific calculator

Interactive graphs

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Photomath app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Photomath.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Photomath APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Photomath.

