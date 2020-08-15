GIMP latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. GNU Image Manipulation Program or GIMP is free image editors by The GIMP Development Team. Like PhotoScape, is a free and open sources (GPL) raster graphics editor used for image retouching and editing, free form drawing and converting between different image formats. It is very easy to use, you can adjust images for better quality, add borders and complete batches, and work from other apps, it’s not Photoshop and is the best thing I’ve used in a long time. GIMP is very lightweight, so you can introduce it on your PC hardware with no issue and the UI is straightforward.

License: Free

Author: The GIMP Development Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: GIMP

File Size: 195 Mb

It’s as good as Photoshop for experienced photo editors and photographers. This could potentially be one of the easiest to use photo editors for PC Windows. The interface GIMP is simple to use and it allows you to re size by relative bit depth with a slider, or to do it manually. As an Photoshop user since its inception before, I am anxious to find the perfect Windows photo manipulation. The filters I tried seemed to work adequately within the app with no problem.

This app has everything u need to modify product photos for free. You can use GIMP for simple graphics needs without having to learn advanced image manipulation methods. You can also selecting the best image format for your purposes. You can run this app, directly from the app and edit it then save it all within the app. Its pretty easy to learn for a newbie. GIMP is anything but difficult to utilize, in any case, everything will rely upon the training.

GIMP is the only photo editor I use and I edit a lot of photos. It’s easy to use, straightforward, you don’t have to worry about screwing anything up. If you’re someone who likes to play around with your photos color, fromes, etc. Love it and would recommend it to anyone, even if you’re just starting with photo editing.

Features of GIMP

Customizable Interface

Photo Enhancement

Digital Retouching

GIMP includes a very unique support for various input devices

Support ranges from the common likes of JPEG (JFIF), GIF, PNG, TIFF

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3Ghz

RAM: 512 MB RAM

Hard Disk: 512 MB Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. GIMP is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.